Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $119.56

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.56 ($1.62) and traded as high as GBX 121.05 ($1.64). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 119.55 ($1.62), with a volume of 4,186,183 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £14.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.56.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

