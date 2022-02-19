Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 157.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,281 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $286,355,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $215,945,000 after buying an additional 4,741,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.81 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

