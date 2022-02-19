Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,672 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $90.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $99.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.95%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

