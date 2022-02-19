Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $23.54 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 708,456 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 183,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 11.5% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 105,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after buying an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 61.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 513,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $74,586,000 after buying an additional 195,635 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE:NKE opened at $142.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.47. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock worth $16,712,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.