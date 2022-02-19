LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,192 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,453,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $67,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,275 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 157,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after buying an additional 14,904 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $55.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 20.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

