iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.13% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $60,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,374,000 after purchasing an additional 40,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $268.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.33. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.04 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

