Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Equities analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $207.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the lowest is $205.80 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. StockNews.com lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,029,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 404,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

