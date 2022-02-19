Zacks: Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $207.35 Million

Equities analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report sales of $207.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.90 million and the lowest is $205.80 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $208.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $769.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.50 million to $770.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $813.70 million, with estimates ranging from $799.90 million to $827.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CIR shares. StockNews.com lowered CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut CIRCOR International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.
CIRCOR International stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.25 million, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
