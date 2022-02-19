Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Bought by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Gran Tierra Energy worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40,981 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. 19.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of GTE opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

