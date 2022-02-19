Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 314,900 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the January 15th total of 392,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Safeguard Scientifics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $99.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. Safeguard Scientifics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.