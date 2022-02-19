Short Interest in GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Decreases By 20.2%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 349,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,788.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $54.45.

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.