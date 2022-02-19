Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Sold by JD Financial Services Inc.

JD Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.1% of JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. JD Financial Services Inc. owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 177,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter.

IDLV opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.60. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

