Hillcrest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 52.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222,414 shares during the quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,787,000. Second Curve Capital LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Veritex by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $1,317,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.59. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.14.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

