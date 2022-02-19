JD Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

JD Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. JD Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,683,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,814,000 after acquiring an additional 15,190,533 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,341,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,807,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,248,000 after buying an additional 1,977,874 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,445,000 after buying an additional 1,964,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,334,000 after buying an additional 1,495,418 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $40.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day moving average is $40.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

