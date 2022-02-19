Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 311 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Duke Realty by 2.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Duke Realty by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Duke Realty by 9.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after buying an additional 37,418 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Duke Realty by 13.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.61 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

