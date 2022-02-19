Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 133.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,645,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,451,000 after purchasing an additional 47,989 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.2% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the third quarter worth $296,000.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $66.85 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.18 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.70 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 516,475 shares of company stock valued at $54,153,378. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

