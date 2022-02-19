Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 871 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,195,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,722 shares of company stock worth $4,600,071. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.42. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.