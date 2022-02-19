Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $998,000 Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,179 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,079.6% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,458 shares of company stock worth $1,548,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

