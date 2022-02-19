Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1,204.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 980.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.22.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,783,585 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.23.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

