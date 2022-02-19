Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $70,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.31 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

