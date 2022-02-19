Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Stock Position Raised by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 1,272.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 958,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888,379 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $39,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $38.92 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

