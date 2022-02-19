SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $5,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9,146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 119,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM opened at $18.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.88. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.