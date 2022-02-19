Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 64.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,445 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RSG opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 362,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, with a total value of $42,503,065.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

