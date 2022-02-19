Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 234,933 CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 234,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIIGU. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $21,735,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $21,735,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $13,104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $12,600,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II during the third quarter worth about $10,087,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIIGU opened at $10.04 on Friday. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.21.

