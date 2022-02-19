Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 117.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,479,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,933,000 after purchasing an additional 33,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

