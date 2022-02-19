Vestcor Inc Decreases Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Vestcor Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned 0.08% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

ALEX opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 1.34. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

