Vestcor Inc Acquires New Holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:JUGG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Vestcor Inc owned 0.43% of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $446,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $523,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. JAWS Juggernaut Acquisition Corporation is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

