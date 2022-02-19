Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.45.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the second quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.