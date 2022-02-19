Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Lifted by KB Financial Partners LLC

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 159,507 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 45,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.30. The company has a market cap of $241.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.15 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

