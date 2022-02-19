KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 251 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KB Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.11.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $123.81 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $89.83 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.65.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

