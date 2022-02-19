KB Financial Partners LLC Has $454,000 Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1,474.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,965,000 after acquiring an additional 954,088 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 54,728 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK Global stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.24. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.03%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

