Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.40 Million

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report sales of $263.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.70 million and the highest is $270.10 million. LivaNova posted sales of $269.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 0.95. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,784 shares of company stock valued at $394,556 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 892.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

