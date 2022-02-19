Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.64 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $7.64 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.79 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $32.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.45 billion to $33.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $35.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.47 billion to $36.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

SBUX opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.43. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Starbucks by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 45,521 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 116,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

