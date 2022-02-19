Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 113,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of LSB Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 115.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 334.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 41,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LSB Industries stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. LSB Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $13.09.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

