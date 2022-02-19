$71.45 Million in Sales Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) to post sales of $71.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.88 million and the highest is $74.37 million. i3 Verticals reported sales of $49.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year sales of $299.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $296.00 million to $301.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.45 million, with estimates ranging from $324.72 million to $343.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on IIIV. KeyCorp cut their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $818.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.56. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on i3 Verticals (IIIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.