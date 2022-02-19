United Community Banks, Inc. (UCBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

United Community Banks has increased its dividend payment by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $3.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.14.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in United Community Banks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in United Community Banks by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 15,147 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 19,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

