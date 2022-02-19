Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $19,708.35 and approximately $17.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003986 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038128 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00106023 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.