Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expands By 35.5%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 962,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN opened at $121.00 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

