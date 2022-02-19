Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 894,710 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 960,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSTH opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. Pershing Square Tontine has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

