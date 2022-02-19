Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $150.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.27. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $112.49 and a 12 month high of $187.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.29.

In related news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,862 shares of company stock worth $4,212,352. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,718,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

