Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Shares of TRUP opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.07 and a 200-day moving average of $104.46. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion has a one year low of $69.74 and a one year high of $158.25.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $495,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Levitan sold 5,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $626,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,692,000 after buying an additional 30,682 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,248 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

