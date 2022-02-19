Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $22.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. Redfin has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.73.

In other Redfin news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $119,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,814 shares of company stock worth $3,607,379 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 15,312 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Redfin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RDFN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens downgraded Redfin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Redfin from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Redfin from $88.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.23.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

