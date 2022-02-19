Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Nutrien has increased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
Shares of NTR opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $78.76.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nutrien by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
