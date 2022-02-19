Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Nutrien has increased its dividend by 12.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Nutrien has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nutrien to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NTR opened at $75.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.15. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $78.76.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 349,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,264,000 after buying an additional 12,409 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $996,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nutrien by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTR. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.