Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) Shares Up 6.1%

Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 3,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 5,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Gafisa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GFASY)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gafisa (GFASY)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Gafisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gafisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.