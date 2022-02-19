Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Up 1.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. 1,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.

