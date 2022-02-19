Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Shares Up 1.9%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. 1,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 9,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals (MEDXF)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.