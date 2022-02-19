Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) Shares Down 0.7%

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NYSEARCA:HNDL) shares dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.87. Approximately 628,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,108,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44.
