PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Short Interest Update

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 794,700 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 997,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

MYPS stock opened at $4.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

In related news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal purchased 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.77 per share, with a total value of $122,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 25,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $122,589.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 112,600 shares of company stock valued at $490,782.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.