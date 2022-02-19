Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) Short Interest Update

Outbrain, Inc. (NASDAQ:OB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 373,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 231,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Outbrain to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

OB opened at $11.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. Outbrain has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Outbrain Inc provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc is based in NEW YORK.

