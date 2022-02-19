Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591,084 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.58% of Dollar Tree worth $340,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Barclays boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR opened at $142.84 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.