Wellington Management Group LLP Has $328.89 Million Stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 58.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.05% of Blueprint Medicines worth $328,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,253.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.18 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

