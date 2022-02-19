Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.970-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Analog Devices also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.97 to $2.17 EPS.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $160.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.65 and a 200-day moving average of $171.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.62.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,322. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

